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Rangers boss Derek McInnes has backed hitman Bojan Miovski following his winning goal against St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

The Light Blues looked like they were heading towards their second draw in the Scottish Premiership as the clock ticked down at 0-0 at Ibrox.

However, Miovski, who came on as a substitute in the 78th minute, scored the winner in stoppage time to seal a 1-0 victory over St Mirren and move Rangers up to second in the table.

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The Gers have now won four league games on the bounce in a big boost for McInnes, who had been coming under pressure.

Miovski looked well down the pecking order recently, especially with Rangers signing Kevin Kelsy and McInnes preferring Ryan Naderi over him.

McInnes though backed Miovski and highlighted the 27-year-old’s goals-per-minute record in the Scottish Premiership, noting that it compares favourably with that of Lawrence Shankland.

The Rangers boss explained why he was pleased to inherit a striker who already knows the demands of Scottish football and has a proven goalscoring record.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

McInnes said to BBC Scotland: “It is just typical of football that a few weeks ago Bojan would have seemed so far out of it.

“He’s seen Naderi and [Youssef] Chermiti be big-money signings for the club and he knows, when you come to a club like Rangers, there’s going to be competition.

“But, when you actually strip it back, his goals per minutes in the Premiership is up there with Lawrence Shankland.

“So I was delighted when I inherited someone like Bojan who knows his way about the Scottish Premiership and is a goalscorer and, played in the right manner and with the right partner, is capable of scoring goals.”

Miovski joined Rangers during the summer transfer window of 2025 from La Liga side Girona, having previously caught the eye at Aberdeen.

Now it remains to be seen if McInnes considers Miovski to have moved himself up the pecking order.