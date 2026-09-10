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Derby County manager John Eustace has admitted that difficult opponents await the Rams at the weekend in Birmingham City, who know the Championship inside and out.

Eustace’s Derby have endured a slow start to the campaign, suffering four defeats alongside just one win and a draw.

The Pride Park outfit are still searching for their first victory on home soil, with their sole win coming away at Portsmouth in a 2-0 success.

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Birmingham, meanwhile, have made a considerably stronger start, losing just once in their opening five league outings ahead of the two sides’ meeting this weekend.

Eustace acknowledged that Blues will provide a difficult test on Saturday, pointing to their experience and familiarity with the Championship as factors that could make the contest a stern challenge.

However, the 46-year-old stressed that his side must approach the game collectively, with the players, staff and supporters all united in their bid to secure their first home win.

Eustace said to RamsTV (2:53): “Saturday is going to be no different.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

“We’re up against a really difficult opponent in Birmingham, who have been together a long time now, and they know the Championship inside out, the players there.

“And we know it’s going to be a difficult task, but as a group, as a family, we have got to find a way to win.

“And the fans, the players, the staff will all be trying to get that first win at home.”

The slow start to the season has concerned supporters, but one Rams star has urged patience, pointing to the fact that the Championship side endured a similar opening last season.

The Rams went on to finish eighth, missing out on the playoff places on the final matchday as Hull City secured the final spot.

Another eighth place finish this season would secure a playoff spot.

This weekend therefore presents a crucial opportunity for Eustace’s men to get their home campaign back on track and lay the foundations for another promotion push.