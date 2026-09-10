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Everton out-on-loan talent Douglass Lukjanciks is of the belief that his spell at Southport will be key to his development and relished the hostile atmosphere on his debut, dubbing it a ‘bit tasty’.

The 18-year-old shot-stopper joined Southport on a season-long loan, following in the footsteps of teammate George Pickford, who spent the second half of last season with the club.

It represents his first venture away from Merseyside, having spent his entire career at Everton since signing his first professional contract with the Toffees in 2024.

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In January, Lukjanciks looked to be knocking on the door of the first team after saving three penalties in an FA Youth Cup shootout against West Ham United.

However, with Jordan Pickford, Mark Travers and Tom King ahead of him in the first-team pecking order, a loan move emerged as the next step in his development.

He made his debut for the side on Tuesday night in a National League Cup clash against Morecambe, with the Sandgrounders claiming a 2-1 victory.

Lukjanciks described the loan spell as a significant step in his development, with the move offering him the chance to leave his familiar surroundings behind and test himself against a different set of challenges as he continues to grow as a player.

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He said to the club’s in-house media (0:39): “I think it is a great thing for my development as a player – it is a part of the process.

“You have to go on loan; you have got to experience different challenges.

“And for me, I think it will help me grow and develop as a player.”

Lukjanciks also acknowledged the atmosphere was a step up from academy football and praised the backing he received from both sets of supporters, with the rival presence adding an extra edge to the occasion.

He also noted playing in such an environment was an important part of his development, believing that gaining exposure to such occasions early can only benefit his progression as a player.

“It [the atmosphere] is definitely different to academy football, where you get a couple of hundred [in attendance].

“But no, it was brilliant; it was good having the Southport fans behind me in the first half cheering me on and then Morecambe fans in the second half, which made it a bit tasty.

“I think it is a part of development; it’s going to happen in the game – so why not start now.”

Last season, Lukjanciks made 25 appearances across Everton’s Under-21s and Under-18s, keeping two clean sheets.

He will be hoping to enjoy more positive moments with the Port this campaign and catch the eye of David Moyes as he looks to force his way into first-team contention at the Hill Dickinson.