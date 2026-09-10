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Valencia boss Carlos Corberan has hailed Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott as a game changer and added that the midfielder is getting closer to reaching peak fitness.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder joined Liverpool from Fulham in 2019 and has made 149 appearances for the Reds, with 36 goal contributions.

He fell down the pecking order under Arne Slot and last summer joined Aston Villa on loan with a clause in his contract which would have turned his move to Villa Park permanent in the event of ten Premier League appearances.

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Aston Villa decided early on they did not want to sign Elliott permanently and he headed back to Liverpool earlier this summer, where the path to a spot in the team was also not easy.

Valencia came calling for the Liverpool star as they identified Elliott as an alternative for Leeds United’s Largie Ramazani, who joined Burnley on loan.

Valencia agreed to a season-long loan deal with the Merseyside giants to sign the 23-year-old and agreed to pay a portion of his salary.

Elliott made his debut for Valencia in their game against Barcelona, coming off the bench in a 5-0 loss for Los Che.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Corberan’s side will now take on Sevilla on Friday and it remains to be seen whether the Liverpool loanee will get his full debut in that game.

The Valencia boss stated that Elliott is getting close to peak fitness and stressed that the Englishman is a game changer which the Los Che fans will enjoy seeing.

“Elliott strikes me as a game-changing player, and he is getting closer every day to his peak physical form”, Corberan said at a press conference.

“Valencia fans are going to enjoy this footballer a lot.”

Elliott’s contract with Liverpool will expire in June 2028 and the Spanish outfit do not have an option to make his move permanent.

However, if Elliott impresses then Valencia could look to sit down with Liverpool to discuss ways to keep hold of him.

The 23-year-old admitted that he is very thankful for the opportunity to represent Valencia and he could also want to stay.