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Former Championship striker Cameron Jerome has stressed that Bristol Rovers’ home form could hold the key to their promotion push from League Two this season.

The League Two outfit currently sit at the summit after five games, having collected four victories alongside a solitary defeat.

Their latest outing saw them edge Rotherham United 1-0 at the Mem, securing a third successive home win and extending their unbeaten run on under Steve Evans.

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Home form also proved crucial last season when relegation threatened, with manager Evans steering the Gas to safety by turning the Mem into a fortress, ending the campaign with 12 home victories in total.

Jerome is full of praise for the Scottish tactician, highlighting his straight-talking nature and willingness to wear his emotions on his sleeve as qualities that have made a positive impression.

He also pointed to Evans’ proven pedigree in securing promotion, having achieved the feat with Rotherham United and Stevenage among others, suggesting that his experience is another reason why the Gas are currently heading in the right direction.

Alongside Evans’ influence, the 40-year-old identified Bristol’s home form as a potentially pivotal factor in their hopes of mounting a promotion bid.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

Jerome said on EFL All Access (43:30): “I really like Steve Evans.

“I think what you see is what you get.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve and he’s got the pedigree of promotion, so it’s all good things pointing in the right direction for Bristol at the minute.

“And the home form is something that could be pivotal for them making a promotion bid.”

Bristol Rovers now face back-to-back away trips, first travelling to Blundell Park to take on Grimsby before heading to Priestfield for a clash with Gillingham.

Evans will be eager to extend their unbeaten run and keep the Pirates firmly ahead of their promotion rivals, ensuring their early-season momentum continues without a hitch.