Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris insists that Chemsdine Talbi is all in with the Black Cats despite fierce speculation he could have left in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old arrived last summer after being tempted to join Le Bris’ project at the newly promoted Premier League side.

The winger became a regular presence for the Black Cats, helping drive them towards a successful campaign that culminated in Europa League qualification during his debut season.

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The Moroccan then went on to represent his country on football’s biggest stage at the World Cup, further enhancing his standing.

However, a surprise departure from Wearside began to gather momentum for Talbi, with Saudi Arabia emerging as a potential destination for him in the summer.

The winger was subsequently left out of Sunderland’s Europa League squad, as uncertainty over his future continued to mount.

But the proposed move came to nothing and Talbi responded by reaffirming his place at the Stadium of Light.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Talbi marked his first start of the season with a goal on Tuesday night, producing the winner against Hull City to send the Black Cats through to the next round of the EFL Cup.

Le Bris acknowledged that a decision had to be made over Talbi’s situation, but is clear the attacker is now all in at Sunderland this season.

The Sunderland boss was particularly impressed by how quickly Talbi switched his focus back to the club after the Saudi market closed.

Le Bris, asked if Talbi decided to stay or there was ultimately no offer, said at a press conference (16.03): “Yes, it was a decision; it is always a decision at the end of the day.

“He showed against Hull that he is all in with us, no doubt – which is impressive for a young guy, because this period is hard to manage.

“But one day after the market ended in Saudi, it’s done; switch on for Sunderland – it was impressive.

“He is versatile; he has pace; his ability to run on the left side or on the right side behind the striker and manage transitions is really well.

“So, he is another option for the manager, for the coaching staff – it is really positive.”

The Black Cats host Arsenal at the Stadium of Light on Saturday night, with Le Bris hoping he can once again count on Talbi.

However, the Wearside outfit will have to manage without the Moroccan during the league phase of the Europa League, given that he was omitted from the squad list.

Meanwhile, another winger who departed on loan during the summer window, Simon Adingra, has recently been backed to enjoy a productive campaign with Ajax.