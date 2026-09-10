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Leeds United loanee Sam Chambers believes he needed his loan move to Northampton Town from Elland Road as he does not want to be stuck in the Whites’ Under-21s.

Chambers initially joined the Leeds academy and has spent over a decade developing through the youth ranks.

The 19-year-old signed his first professional contract in March 2024 before making his senior debut in November 2024, coming on as a substitute against Plymouth Argyle.

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Daniel Farke praised the midfielder for his dynamism and intensity, but added that he has to work on his off-the-ball abilities.

Recognising his potential, Leeds secured the Scottish midfielder to a major contract extension, tying him to Elland Road until June 2028.

Chambers was loaned to Northampton Town on deadline day this summer, with Leeds looking to get him regular first-team football.

He recently made his debut for the League Two outfit, where he started the game for them and featured for 55 minutes.

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Chambers admitted that the game was difficult for him due to his limited experience of senior men’s football.

The midfielder acknowledged that the step up from Under-21s football has been significant and he has had to adapt to the demands of the game.

The Leeds loanee made it clear that he recognises the need to adjust to the higher level, suggesting that the experience will help him develop as he continues to gain exposure to senior football with Northampton.

Speaking to Northampton Town’s official media (0:10), Chambers said: “It was good to play at the stadium in front of the fans for the first time.

“I found it tough, obviously, not having a lot of experience in men’s football.

“It is a big, big step up from Under-21s football; it was difficult, and I felt I needed to adapt.

“But I really enjoyed it at the end of the day – it was good to get the win at home.”

Chambers stressed that he does not want to remain playing Under-21s football and is determined to push himself by gaining regular experience in senior football.

The Scottish midfielder explained that spending this season away from Leeds is important for his development, as he wants to experience the demands of different leagues and use that exposure to become a better player.

“Yes, 100 per cent, I don’t want to be stuck in Under-21s, like not pushing myself.

“I really needed this year to go out and play and experience what these leagues are like, and make myself a better player on the back of that.

“I really enjoyed the challenge; it makes me want to get better every day.”

Northampton Town currently sit in 14th spot in the League Two standings and Chambers will want to be part of a promotion push this season.

Leeds boss Farke and the coaches at Elland Road are sure to be keeping a close eye on him.