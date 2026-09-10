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Southampton out-on loan defender Yukinari Sugawara has revealed that his former AZ Alkmaar team-mate Pantelis Hatzidiakos told him good things about Cagliari, where he is enjoying the Italian weather.

Saints signed Sugawara from Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2024 and he played a bit part role in Southampton’s promotion-winning campaign during the 2024/25 season.

Sugawara joined Werder Bremen on loan last season and impressed for them, but the Bundesliga outfit decided against triggering the option to buy clause, deeming the price tag too high.

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This summer he drew interest from Scottish giants Celtic, who were keen to add a right-back, but Serie A outfit Cagliari beat them in the race to capture the signature of the Southampton star.

Cagliari agreed to take Sugawara on loan with an option to make his move permanent in the future and he underwent a medical to complete his move on deadline day.

The Saints star is yet to make his debut for the Sardinian outfit and he revealed that he talked with his former AZ Alkmaar team-mate Hatzidiakos before making the move.

Sugawara also pointed out that due to the move happening very late in the window he did not have the time to speak to Cagliari boss Fabio Pisacane, but added that he only heard positive things from former Rossoblu star Hatzidiakos.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“I asked him about Sardinia and Cagliari and he told me nothing but positive things”, Sugawara told the Cagliari official site.

“I did not have time to speak to the manager before the transfer because I had very little time to make the decision, but I was told nothing but great things about Cagliari and I was really keen to come here.”

Sugarwara also added he likes the weather in Sardinia and stated that everyone has been very polite and kind to him since his arrival.

The Southampton star highlighted that he is very confident on the ball and stressed that no matter which position he is playing he loves contributing to the attack.

“I get to see the sun every day, the weather is often lovely, and then there are my team-mates, the team staff and the fans – everyone is very polite, positive and kind to me”, he added.

“I am really happy to be here.

“As the manager said, I am a player with attacking qualities, but that is not all.

“I think I am quite confident on the ball and in build-up play.

“I can play centrally or out wide, but the position itself does not matter. I really enjoy contributing to the attack.

“It is one of my strengths, but beyond that, what matters most to me is helping the team with my qualities, such as crosses and the final pass. And I really enjoy fighting for the team.”

The Sardinian outfit will face Atalanta on Saturday away from home and all eyes will be on Pisacane’s matchday squad to see whether Sugawara will make his debut for them.