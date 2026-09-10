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Boston United assistant Luke Waterfall has admitted West Brom Under-21s were impressive in his side’s National League Cup clash and revealed discussions over potentially bringing some Baggies youngsters to Lincolnshire on loan.

On Tuesday evening, in Group D of the National League Cup, the Under-21 Baggies faced the Pilgrims at the Boston Community Stadium and came away with a narrow 1-0 victory.

The only goal of the contest came via an own goal, with defender Ben Hammond inadvertently finding his own net to hand Albion the win.

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Waterfall believes the West Brom players had greater incentive to impress, with the contest offering those seeking loan moves a chance to put themselves in the shop window.

While he stressed that his side also entered the game intent on claiming victory, he acknowledged the occasion carried greater significance for the visitors and felt that was reflected in their greater attacking intent.

When asked if he was disappointed not to get more from the game, Waterfall said to Boston United’s in-house media: “Yes, I think so, yes.

“We put a team out there to go and win a football match and, rightly or wrongly, it’s a massive game for the West Brom players.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“I’m not saying it’s not a big game for us, we want to win every football match we’re in.

“But it’s sort of a big game for them, a game that puts them in the shop window.

“They were all looking for loans and stuff like that, and I thought they showed a bit more intent tonight.”

Waterfall admitted that it was difficult to single out potential loan targets from the opposition, although discussions with their representatives had thrown up a couple of names.

With the Baggies keen to find loan opportunities for their youngsters, he believes Boston United would be an attractive destination given the club’s ability to provide a positive environment for players, although he did not single anyone out.

When asked if anyone in particular had caught the eye, he said: “Yes, difficult on the whole.

“Spoke to their guys after the game, gave us a couple of names.

“They’re in the shop window, they want to loan their lads out and they’d love to loan them to a place like ours.

“We’re a good club.

“They know they’d be looked after.

“But nobody really, off the top of my head anyway.”

With that victory, West Brom Under-21s extended their unbeaten run to three games, but will be eager to carry that momentum into the Premier League 2, where they are still searching for their first win.

Their next test comes on 18th September against Nottingham Forest Under-21s, with the clock ticking to see whether any of the Baggies youngsters are sent out on loan before then.