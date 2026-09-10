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Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah is unlikely to have Pep Guardiola as his new manager at Trabzonspor, with the Turkish side not looking to appoint the Spaniard, despite claims to the contrary.

Guardiola is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential managers of all time, having managed Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

He is now out of work following his decision to walk away from his post at the Etihad at the end of last season.

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The 55-year-old has recently been linked with being on Trabzonspor’s radar, with the Turkish side hunting for a new manager after the exit of Fatih Tekke.

Trabzonspor failed to make it through the Europa League qualifying rounds this summer and as a result only have Conference League football on the agenda.

They are on the hunt for a new manager, who would be able to work with Salah at Trabzonspor following his move from Liverpool, and a host of managers have been linked, including of late Guardiola.

Guardiola though is not an option Trabzonspor have been pursuing, according to club insider Serdar.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

The Turkish side are chasing options that are seen as more realistic and want any new boss to accept the dynamics of the city of Trabzon and the club.

Former Nottingham Forest and Wolves boss Vitor Pereira has been seen as an option for Trabzonspor and is suggested to be open to returning to Turkey.

Liverpool legend and former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was also recently ‘suggested’ to the Turkish side, but nothing concrete has come of it yet.

Salah has been in good form for Trabzonspor despite the club losing their manager.

The former Reds attacker has struck four times in four Turkish Super Lig games, most recently scoring and providing an assist in a 5-0 drubbing of Genclerbirligi.