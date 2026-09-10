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Nottingham Forest loanee Omari Hutchinson has been ‘deemed more ready than expected’ by the AC Milan coaching staff, with the attacker especially eyed for Europa League games.

The 22-year-old completed his move to the San Siro in the closing stages of the summer window after slipping down Oliver Glasner’s pecking order at the City Ground.

The Tricky Trees collected a €4m loan fee from AC Milan, while the agreement also carries an option to buy worth a substantial €40m.

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Despite being named in the matchday squad, Hutchinson was left waiting for his debut during the weekend encounter with Juventus, spending the entire contest on the bench.

The Serie A giants return to action against Lazio on Saturday, although whether Hutchinson will be handed the platform to announce himself in AC Milan colours remains to be seen.

According to Italian outlet Milannews24, Hutchinson has been ‘deemed more ready than expected’ by the Rossoneri coaching staff, with Ruben Amorim and his backroom team pleased with what they have seen from the former Ipswich Town man.

The Rossoneri though will proceed carefully when it comes to integrating the 22-year-old into the AC Milan side.

English player Age Ruben Loftus-Cheek 30 Fikayo Tomori 28 Omari Hutchinson 22 AC Milan’s English players

Hutchinson could emerge as a consistent presence once the Europa League schedule takes hold, with AC Milan facing a congested run of fixtures that could create room for the winger to assume an ‘important role’, particularly on European nights.

Alphadjo Cisse currently stands ahead of Hutchinson in Amorim’s plans for the position, having already registered two goals.

Should Hutchinson make a telling impression during his opening outings, he could soon give Amorim a selection dilemma and put himself in the frame for a starting berth.

That would also be a welcome development at the City Ground, where Nottingham Forest could then harbour genuine hopes of AC Milan exercising the option to buy.

The Rossoneri open their Europa League campaign against Benfica on 16th September.

Despite the Tricky Trees featuring in the Europa League last season, Hutchinson was omitted from their league phase squad, adding another layer of frustration to his spell at the City Ground.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Sangare is being tracked by Besiktas as a potential alternative to Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin in the January transfer window.