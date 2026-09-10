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Scotland boss Sebastien Pocognoli has revealed he was ‘very impressed’ with Cameron Campbell, who is first team coach at Tottenham Hotspur and is taking a spot in the Belgian’s new look backroom team.

Campbell first emerged on the coaching scene through extensive work within the academies at Aberdeen and Rangers, where he occupied a variety of roles across both set-ups.

He subsequently took another step forward in his coaching career by moving to Germany with RB Leipzig in 2024, taking up the position of head of youth development.

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Campbell then sought a change of scenery in north London, joining Spurs last year as a first-team individual development coach.

During his time at Tottenham, he has worked under three different managers in the shape of Thomas Frank, Igor Tudor and Roberto De Zerbi.

Campbell has now opened another chapter in his coaching career, joining Pocognoli’s backroom staff with the Scotland national team.

Pocognoli highlighted how Campbell had struck a chord with him personally, while glowing feedback from well-placed contacts in both England and Germany further strengthened his conviction in the Tottenham coach’s suitability for the role, with his Scottish nationality providing another welcome factor.

Person Position Sebastien Pocognoli Head coach Alan Irvine Assistant coach Luke Bendstead Assistant coach Cameron Campbell Assistant coach Chris Woods Goalkeeping coach Scotland coaching staff

Pocognoli said via a statement: “I was very impressed by Cameron Campbell when I met him, and the recommendations I have received on him from trusted contacts in the English Premier League and in Germany, has been outstanding.

“It is a bonus that Cameron is Scottish.”

Pocognoli only took up his new role with Scotland last month, succeeding Steve Clarke, who departed after the national side’s disappointing World Cup campaign in North America.

Alongside Campbell, Luke Benstead has also joined the backroom staff, while Chris Woods and Alan Irvine, who were already part of the set-up, will retain their positions under Pocognoli.

Their first assignment will come in the Nations League later this month, as Scotland prepare to embark on a new era under their new coaching regime.