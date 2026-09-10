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Schalke boss Miron Muslic has revealed that his side brought in Wolves loanee Hee-chan Hwang after identifying the striker’s profile as a missing piece within the squad.

The 30-year-old has been on the books at Molineux since 2021 and although the prospect of a departure has surfaced on several occasions in recent seasons, none of those possibilities ultimately materialised.

This summer, however, an exit for the South Korean became a far more realistic prospect, with Hwang having been outside the Old Gold’s plans for their Championship campaign.

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Schalke seized upon the opportunity and completed Hwang’s arrival on deadline day, securing the attacker on a straight loan deal.

The South Korean already has experience of German football from previous spells with RB Leipzig and Hamburg, handing him the chance to rekindle his career in a familiar setting.

The striker was not included in the squad for the weekend meeting with Bayern Munich, leaving him still waiting to make his Schalke debut.

Muslic explained that Hwang emerged as a solution to a particular gap Schalke had identified within their squad, with the South Korean’s physical force and explosive mobility then standing out as key attributes behind their interest.

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Muslic said at a press conference: “We looked at him because we felt we were missing a player with his profile.

“Hwang is someone who brings tremendous power and explosiveness to his movements.”

Schalke’s next assignment comes against Union Berlin on Friday night, with Hwang hoping the occasion will provide his first opportunity to pull on the club’s shirt.

Another striker to leave Molineux on a temporary basis during the summer was Tolu Arokodare, who has already begun making an impression with Ajax.

A former Dutch top-flight star recently urged Ajax boss Michel to keep the Nigerian on the pitch whenever possible.

Meanwhile, in the Midlands, Cesar Peixoto’s side are on a run of two games without a win, leaving them eleventh in the Championship table.

Former Championship striker Cameron Jerome pointed to Wolves’ defensive record as an area of growing concern that needs to be addressed.