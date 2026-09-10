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Rangers boss Derek McInnes has admitted that his side lack real quality among their set-piece takers, although they are taking steps to overcome the deficiency.

The Gers moved ahead of St Mirren on Wednesday night courtesy of Bojan Mivoski’s late winner, securing another three Scottish Premiership points in dramatic fashion.

The victory represented Rangers’ fourth successive Scottish Premiership win after they began the campaign with two games without a victory.

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Despite that impressive turnaround, Rangers remain five points adrift of champions Celtic, as they occupy second place on 13 points.

The Glasgow giants will have the opportunity to narrow that deficit when they travel to Parkhead to face the Bhoys next week.

Former Scotland international Andy Walker has recently insisted that McInnes must deliver results after receiving substantial backing during the summer window, with the Scottish tactician now keen to justify that faith.

Addressing Rangers’ set-piece shortcomings, McInnes stressed the importance of dead-ball situations, pointing out that his side need to get a greater threat from them and establish a stronger reputation in that area.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

He acknowledged that Rangers have struggled for quality set-piece takers because James Tavernier previously assumed responsibility for virtually every delivery, from throw-ins and free kicks to corners, while identifying Badredine Bouanani and James Penrice as players who could well flourish for the Gers in that department.

The Rangers boss also underlined the importance of delivery, explaining that targets, physical presence and determination can only take a team so far when the quality of the ball into the area is lacking.

McInnes said in a press conference (13.46): “I do think set plays are a vitally important component at any game now.

“Sometimes it can be the difference, and having that added threat from set plays and building a reputation is something that we need to get better at here.

“I think we’ve struggled a bit in terms of set piece takers.

“I mean, James Tavernier took everything here for ten years, throw-ins, free kicks, corners – and we don’t really have brilliant set-piece takers, and we’re trying to develop that.

“You know, right and left foot.

“I think Bouanani’s got a bit of quality that can maybe help with that. James Penrice is something we can work on as well.

“But even right-footed delivery, there are things that we’re still trying to get those improvements in.

“And I do think you can set up and have targets and areas to hit.

“You can have good size and good determination, but without the delivery, everything becomes a bit more difficult. Where set plays, defending set plays has been really strong.

“So there are fundamentals there and practices and consistencies there that we always do, and I’m pleased with that side.

“But of course, set plays a big part of the game and it’s something that we will need to improve on throughout the season.”

Before their Scottish Premiership meeting with Celtic, Rangers will host them at Ibrox this weekend in the Scottish League Cup, offering McInnes the chance to show the Gers’ recent progress is not built on sand.

The Gers have already been thrown out of the Europa League and Conference League, and another early cup exit would only intensify the scrutiny surrounding McInnes.