Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Wolves defender Pedro Lima is heading to join Brazilian side Sao Paulo after they ‘agreed’ a loan deal with the Old Gold.

Still acclimatising to life in the Championship, Wolves had a busy summer transfer window with a host of changes made to the squad.

The most significant sale was that of midfielder Joao Gomes, who was sold to Aston Villa for a fee of £34m.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Wolves though are set to see another departure from the squad, with the decision being made to agree to a loan for full-back Lima.

Lima, 20, is heading back to his homeland to sign for Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

According to ESPN Brasil, a deal has been ‘agreed’ between the two clubs on a straight loan deal with no option to buy included.

Lima’s spell, which involves no loan fee, will therefore run until the stipulated period of December before he returns to Molineux.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

With the Brazilian transfer window closing tonight, the player has already been pre-registered in the Brazilian Football Confederation transfer system.

It now remains to be seen when the official confirmation is made.

A product of Sport Recife’s youth academy, Lima arrived in England in 2024 for a fee in the region of £8.5m.

He was tipped to have a bright future ahead of him after featuring in 26 games in his first senior campaign for Sport Recife.

He had also represented Brazil in the FIFA U17 World Cup by then.

At Wolves, Lima struggled to break into the first-team due to his tender years and was sent out on loan to FC Porto’s B team to gather more first-team experience.

Wolves will now hope that a spell back in his country will benefit him in the longer run.

The Old Gold meanwhile will look to progress in the Championship, with former striker Cameron Jerome insisting that they must address defensive issues.