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AZ Alkmaar are not resting captain Jordy Clasie ahead of their Europa League showdown with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light next Wednesday, despite claims they would do.

The Dutch side finished seventh in the Eredivisie last season, but secured their spot in the Europa League by winning the Dutch Cup.

Their first assignment takes them to England, where they will face Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

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Domestically, the Cheese Farmers have been in thunderous form, sitting at the top of the Eredivisie table after winning all five of their opening games as they look to maintain their perfect start.

Tonight, they welcome a struggling Willem II to the AFAS Stadion, with the visitors yet to taste victory in the Dutch league.

It was claimed in the run-up to tonight’s match that AZ Alkmaar would give Clasie a rest to make sure he was ready to go against Sunderland.

However, Clasie takes the captain’s armband and slots into his usual midfield role in the Dutch Eredivisie clash.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Whether AZ Alkmaar give Clasie the full 90 minutes remains to be seen.

Sunderland are back in Europe after 52 years, having last cleared the domestic hurdle in 1973/74 when they qualified for the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

The Black Cats, meanwhile, have a demanding week ahead, with defending champions Arsenal visiting the Stadium of Light on Sunday before the European clash against AZ.

So far, results for the Wearside club have been a mixed bag, with a defeat, a victory and a draw leaving them 12th in the table.

For now, though, the Gunners provide the more immediate test, with Sunderland’s push for Premier League survival likely to remain the priority in only their second season back in the top flight.

Whether Le Bris opts to keep faith with his strongest lineup or freshen things up ahead of AZ remains to be seen.