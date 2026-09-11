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Everton manager David Moyes has revealed when new signing Christian Norgaard is expected to return from injury, admitting his absence has lasted longer than initially anticipated.

Last season, Norgaard made just 20 appearances for Arsenal, registering three assists before opting for a new challenge after only a year in north London.

The 32-year-old defensive midfielder joined Everton in the summer, leaving the Gunners to pen a two-year deal with the Merseyside club.

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However, a groin injury has kept the Denmark international from training with his new team-mates or making his Everton debut.

Everton face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, but Norgaard is not expected to feature at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Moyes confirmed that Norgaard remains unavailable but is hopeful the midfielder can return after the international break in October.

He said at a press conference (21:19): “He’s still unavailable.

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“We’re hoping to get him back somewhere after the international break – that’s what we’re hoping.”

Moyes admitted that the Dane’s absence has lasted longer than initially expected, while stressing his importance and the experience he can bring to the side.

The Everton boss also confirmed that the 32-year-old has yet to return to training on the grass, but remains hopeful that his wait to do so will not continue for much longer.

“I don’t think we thought or expected it to be as long as this.

“He’s hugely important for us, he’s someone who we’re looking forward to gaining his experience, his nouse, getting to know him.

“And no, at the moment, we’ve not had him on the grass yet, but hopefully it won’t be too long.”

Prior to his move to Arsenal, Norgaard was a mainstay in the Brentford midfield and was even compared to former Liverpool star Fabinho by then-manager Thomas Frank.

With the Bees, he registered 13 goals and 18 assists, and will be hoping to rediscover that level of output once Moyes is able to call upon him.