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Former Netherlands striker Wim Kieft has admitted he wants to see Wolves loanee Tolu Arokodare at ‘European level’, which is a step up from the Dutch Eredivisie, where he is on loan with Ajax.

Arokodare joined Wolves last summer after making a name for himself at Belgian side Genk, where he enjoyed a prolific campaign and finished as the Belgian Pro League’s Golden Boot winner.

However, the Nigerian struggled to reproduce that form in England, scoring just three goals and providing one assist in 33 Premier League appearances as Wolves sunk.

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Wolves’ relegation to the Championship made it likely that Tolu Arokodare would leave the club, with the Nigerian attracting interest from several sides.

Trabzonspor stepped up their pursuit by submitting an offer for the attacker, while Serie A outfit Fiorentina also held talks with Wolves over a potential deal.

Ajax eventually secured the Nigerian forward on a season-long loan towards the end of July.

The attacker expressed his satisfaction with being in Ajax’s environment, adding that the Dutch side have a ‘winning mentality’.

Club played for Ajax Pisa Torino PSV Eindhoven Bordeaux Clubs Wim Kieft played for

The 25-year-old has made four league appearances so far and has scored two goals and provided an assist.

Former Netherlands striker Kieft backed Arokodare to do well at Ajax, but has urged caution over the excitement surrounding the striker.

He highlighted the Wolves loanee’s physical qualities, describing him as a strong target man who is effective in the air.

However, the former striker questioned whether Arokodare can offer more when tested at European level.

Speaking on Dutch podcast Kieft Jansen Egmond Gijp (via Soccernews), he said: “Tolu could do quite well at Ajax. He’s popular, but you shouldn’t get carried away.

“It’s more a question of him being useful.

“A target man – big, strong and good in the air. But that’s in the Netherlands.

“Whether he’s got more to offer remains to be seen at European level.”

The Wolves loanee has also been backed by a former Ajax midfielder to score 25 goals in the Eredivisie this season, provided he remains fit.

Another former Dutch top-flight star has urged Ajax boss Michel to always keep Arokodare on the pitch.