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Journalist Simon Watts has expressed his disbelief at Tottenham Hotspur‘s decision to sanction Will Lankshear’s permanent departure, while backing the striker to reach the 20-goal mark this season.

The 21-year-old has made a commanding start to life at Middlesbrough, hitting the ground running since his summer switch from north London.

Across eight appearances, the striker has found the net seven times, leading the Teessiders’ attack with growing authority.

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With five goals in the Championship, Lankshear is joint-top scorer in the division alongside Southampton star Cyle Larin, underlining his sharpness in front of goal.

Journalist Alasdair Gold recently criticised Spurs’ decision to part ways with Lankshear, deeming the move a clear misstep by the Lilywhites.

Now, Watts has admitted his surprise that Spurs sanctioned his permanent departure despite the impressive qualities he displayed during his loan spell with Oxford United last season.

He feels that Lankshear often had to go games without Oxford United without getting real chances, which will not be the case in a good Middlesbrough side.

Club Years Tottenham Hotspur 2024-2026 West Brom (loan) 2025 Oxford United (loan) 2025-2026 Middlesbrough 2026- Will Lankshear’s career history

Watts said on What The EFL (6.15): “I said this last season, even before his Middlesbrough goals, he is 21, and I genuinely feel that he will be an England player, barring injuries; I genuinely do.

“And I am still quite staggered that Spurs allowed him to go out permanently.

“I think Middlesbrough have got a fantastic centre-forward there.

“It wasn’t just the eleven goals he scored in a struggling Oxford side last season, where he went four or five Championship games without having any opportunities, though no fault of his own.

“But his endeavour, what he does off the ball, his pressing, and I don’t want to stereotype him as an old-school centre-forward, but I saw him come up against centre-halves last season who were far more experienced, bigger, stronger centre-halves on paper, bullied them just as much as they did him.

“He is a player who has backed it up now. He is now in a team at Championship level, creating chances for him – I think he will get 20 goals this season, quite comfortably.”

Lankshear explained that the prospect of an exciting project at Middlesbrough was a major factor behind his move, and his early impact showing the decision has suited him perfectly.

Whether Spurs will consider bringing him back to N17 in the future remains to be seen, although matching rights and a sell-on clause leave Tottenham retaining a degree of influence over the striker.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are still searching for their first Premier League goal after three matches, pointing to their lack of cutting edge.

Meanwhile, Richarlison continues to face an uncertain future in north London, with Vasco da Gama keen to take the striker despite no indication so far that a move is close to fruition.