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Leeds United enquired regarding SC Internacional’s young goalkeeper Henrique Menke in the summer transfer window.

The Yorkshire giants experienced massive change in the goalkeeping department in the summer as Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier saw their respective deals expire, while Lucas Perri was keen to go.

Leeds were linked with Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio and Zion Suzuki, who joined Aston Villa, but ultimately brought in James Trafford from Manchester City.

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Torino were chasing after the signature of Brazilian goalkeeper Perri and after a series of negotiations with Italian club, Leeds agreed to a €1m loan fee and an option to buy clause set at €14m.

After Perri’s departure Leeds acted quickly in the market to bring in a back up for Trafford as they signed Michael Zetterer from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee in the region of €5m.

Trafford has featured in all three Premier League games for Leeds so far and Zetterer made his debut in the EFL Cup against Chelsea on Wednesday, but it did not go according to plan, as he conceded six goals.

According to Brazilian journalist Tainan Nunes, in the recently concluded summer transfer window Leeds enquired about Internacional’s young custodian Menke.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The 19-year-old came through Internacional’s academy set-up and spent last season on loan with Como, where he featured for their academy side.

Menke returned to Brazil following the expiry of his loan spell with Como in June and Leeds were not the only club that showed interest in the young goalkeeper this summer, as Real Betis and Marseille also enquired.

He has represented Brazil at youth level, but the 19-year-old has yet to make his senior debut with Internacional.

Menke’s contract with the Brazilian outfit is set to expire in December 2029 and he is expected to stay with the club until the end of this season.

Leeds have agreed to long-term contracts with Trafford and Zetterer, and Farke’s third choice 33-year-old Alex Cairns, has two more years left on his deal.

It remains to be seen whether the Yorkshire giants will return for Menke in the upcoming window in the hope of bringing him to Elland Road and helping him with his development.