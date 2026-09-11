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Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa could see a return to Italy during the winter window, with three Serie A outfits keeping tabs on his situation.

The 28-year-old has been unable to carve out any meaningful involvement at Anfield since his arrival from Juventus in 2024.

As a result, speculation over the Italian’s future has remained a recurring theme, resurfacing once again during the summer window.

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Besiktas were keen on taking the winger to Turkey, although their pursuit never gathered sufficient momentum, while Chiesa was also offered to Roma last month.

However, the Italian’s sizeable salary emerged as a stumbling block for the Giallorossi, leaving Chiesa in place at Merseyside once the window closed.

A Serie A return cannot yet be discounted, with Lazio, Bologna and Atalanta all following Chiesa’s situation and ‘ready to evaluate a potential move in January’, according to Italian outlet Fiorentina Uno.

Whether Chiesa’s wages or Liverpool’s asking price would prove an obstacle to a deal remains unclear, although the Reds are likely to be willing to entertain discussions given that he does not feature prominently in Andoni Iraola’s plans.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

The Italian has yet to feature for the Merseyside outfit this season after being sidelined by injury, while he was also excluded from Liverpool’s Champions League squad.

The Reds have enough options across the wide areas following the arrivals of Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz during the summer window, while also managing to retain Cody Gakpo despite efforts from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City to prise him away.

Chiesa’s stock has fallen considerably in recent seasons, but that has done little to diminish his standing in Italy, with the trio now eager to bring him back in January.

However, with the winter window still some distance away, though, it remains to be seen whether any of the current interest develops into something more concrete.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott, who departed on loan for Valencia during the summer window, has been tipped to make an impact by boss Carlos Corberan at the Mestalla.