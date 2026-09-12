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Besiktas are looking at bringing in Joe Willock from Newcastle United on a free transfer next summer after missing out on him this summer.

Newcastle initially signed Willock on a loan deal from Arsenal in the winter of 2021 and later in the summer made his move to St James’ Park permanent after he impressed.

The 27-year-old midfielder has featured 187 times for Newcastle so far in his career, but struggled to command a regular spot in the starting lineup.

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He entered the final year of his contract with the Magpies this summer and in July, Besiktas held talks with the player’s agent regarding a potential move.

Besiktas went in with an offer to Newcastle in the hope of convincing them to sanction Willock’s departure with the player in favour of a move to Turkey.

However, a move failed to materialise, as the Tyneside outfit decided to block his departure, with it suggested it happened after he scored against Liverpool.

Besiktas felt they had a deal to sign Willock all wrapped up and Black Eagles president president Serdal Adali admitted that they were surprised with Newcastle’s change of mind.

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Despite suffering disappointment in their pursuit of Willock this summer, Besiktas are not willing to give up on signing him, according to Turkish daily Takvim.

Besiktas are looking to make a move for him next year, with an eye on a free transfer arrival given his contractual situation in England.

Willock is in the final year of his contract and if his situation remains the same, the midfielder will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club during the winter transfer window.

It has been suggested that the 27-year-old agreed to a four-year deal with Besiktas before the Magpies decided to pull the plug on his move.

Willock has now been a regular fixture in Matthias Jaissle’s starting line-up and has registered two goals in five games in all competitions.

Besiktas are aware that Newcastle might offer Willock a new contract and consider that to be a real threat to their plans to sign him.