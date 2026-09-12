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Former Championship striker Bradley Allen has warned West Ham United that they have not yet been tested in the ‘depths of winter’.

On Friday night, the London Stadium was treated to a brilliant showing from their team, who cruised to a 6-0 victory over Wrexham.

The goals were shared among six different players, with captain Jarrod Bowen and Leeds United loanee Joel Piroe among those getting on the scoresheet.

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In addition to their six goals, they also registered 19 shots on goal compared to the Red Dragons’ eight attempts.

Allen hailed the Irons’ performance as outstanding from start to finish, highlighting their dominance, clean sheet and ability to impose themselves in front of a big crowd, while describing it as a marker despite tougher tests to come.

He stressed that West Ham do not want to remain in the Championship and suggested their stay will be short if they maintain the same level of performance.

The 54-year-old though is not getting carried away, as he warned that West Ham have not yet been tested in the Championship in the ‘depths of winter’.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Allen said on BBC Radio London: “What a performance, outstanding from start to finish, a clean sheet as well.

“Playing dominant football in front of a big crowd.

“That will put down a marker, but there will be bigger tests, we haven’t got to the depths of winter.

“West Ham don’t want to be in the Championship, but if they keep going on like this then this then they won’t be for long.”

Allen stressed that in the meeting with Wrexham, West Ham just had a better side.

“Quite simply, West Ham had a better eleven than Wrexham, there was just too much quality.

“This actually could have been double figures, that’s how outstanding West Ham were.”

The result extends West Ham’s unbeaten run to five games and will raise hopes of automatic promotion.

They will though have a busy period in the winter to navigate, with acid tests of the depth of the squad.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side now turn their attention to the EFL Cup, with Fulham visiting the London Stadium on Tuesday night with a place in the fourth round up for grabs.

With a tricky trip to Millwall awaiting them next weekend, it remains to be seen how much rotation the Portuguese tactician opts for with his squad.