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Newcastle United forward Nick Woltemade is sure that Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti will make him a better player and feels the Italian has an ‘enormous aura’ about him.

The Magpies broke their transfer record to bring Woltemade to St James’ Park last summer, with the 24-year-old arriving as the player expected to fill the gap left by Alexander Isak.

However, things have not turned out the way Woltemade expected them to, and in the recently concluded window, he has secured a season-long loan move to Juventus, which a former Germany youth boss believes could give him encouragement.

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His current team-mate, Guglielmo Vicario, who joined Juventus on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, thinks the Newcastle star can offer a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-type impact for the Old Lady.

Woltemade has been warned by a former Juventus star that he will need to be clinical with his finishes to thrive in Serie A.

Spalletti gave the 24-year-old towering centre forward his debut for Juventus against AC Milan in a 1-1 draw.

Woltemade pointed out that the Juventus manager is helping him a lot by working with him closely and stressed that he will become a better player under him.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

The Magpies loanee also revealed that he and his family were awestruck by Spalletti’s aura and added that the Italian tactician is very clear about what he wants from his players.

“When I met Spalletti for the first time, my family and I all thought the same thing: aura”, Woltemade told DAZN (via Alfredo Pedulla).

“He has an enormous aura.

“He seems calm, but he is very clear about what he wants, both on and off the pitch.

“He is helping me a lot and immediately started working closely with me to help me improve.

“I am sure I will become a better player with him.”

Woltemade will be determined to make an impact for Juventus, who will want to get back into the Champions League for next season.

It has been suggested that Juventus, during the summer transfer window, discussed with Newcastle about the avenues to make his move permanent should they choose to in the summer.

Whether the Magpies will play ball on an affordable deal remains to be seen.