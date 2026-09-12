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Portsmouth goalkeeper Daniel Bielica has revealed that the Fratton Park outfit’s professionalism when trying to sign him in the summer made a strong impression on him ahead of his move.

The 27-year-old swapped the Netherlands for England, leaving NAC Breda to join Portsmouth on a three-year deal.

The saga to bring Bielica to Hampshire was anything but straightforward, with the move taking more than two months to finally reach an agreement.

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The Pole initially started on the bench under John Mousinho, but after just three matches he quickly displaced Nicolas Schmid, starting the last three Championship games and on Saturday keeping a clean sheet against Charlton Athletic.

Looking back on his decision to join, Bielica described Portsmouth as highly specific and professional from their first conversation, admitting that he was immediately impressed by the move’s potential both on and off the pitch.

The Polish shot-stopper also explained that he trusted his instincts, sensing positive energy and developing a strong belief that the opportunity was one worth taking.

Bielica told Polish outlet Weszlo: “Something was happening behind the scenes, there were short conversations with the agent, but nothing else.

Clubs played for Gornik Zabrze NAC Breda Sandecja Nowy Sacz Portsmouth Warta Poznan Clubs Daniel Bielica has played for

“Portsmouth was extremely specific from the beginning.

“From the first conversation, the “call” we had, they showed full professionalism.

“We were shocked.

“I had a feeling that it would be a good move – both sportingly and privately.

“I often intuitively feel that it is worth going for something and this is where such a conviction appeared.

“I immediately felt positive energy.”

Bielica revealed that, despite attracting several enquiries, including from clubs in Poland, he had his heart set on Pompey.

He explained that he had been determined to continue his career abroad, with the Championship outfit quickly becoming his priority once they made contact and presented an opportunity he was keen to pursue.

When asked if he had considered an alternative to the Hampshire club, Bielica said: “No.

“There was no shortage of enquiries, also from Poland, but I insisted on staying abroad, especially when Portsmouth called.

“Then my eyes lit up and that was my priority.”

Portsmouth will be looking toward Bielica to continue his good form between the sticks over the coming weeks, with a number of tough tests on the horizon.

Next weekend, Pompey welcome Blackburn Rovers to Fratton Park in the last game before the international break.