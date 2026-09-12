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Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is of the view that Gers have not spent heavily on Kevin Kelsy to keep him on the bench against Celtic, but admits that Bojan Miovski has given Derek McInnes something seriously to think about.

The Gers were keen to strengthen their forward department in the summer window and following Youssef Chermiti’s injury early in the season, they were desperate to bring in a striker.

They agreed to pay MLS outfit Portland Timbers £9.5m to bring in 22-year-old Venezuelan international Kelsy to Ibrox, and his development was talked up.

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Lawrence Shankland was leading the line for Rangers in the absence of Youssef Chermiti, but he suffered an injury in the game against Motherwell last weekend and is out for up to four months.

Former Rangers star Cammy Bell warned Kelsy that he would have to step up with Shankland and Chermiti injured and he made his first start against St Mirren on Wednesday.

Kelsy featured for 60 minutes against St Mirren, but it was 27-year-old Miovski who stole the show by coming off the bench and scoring an injury time winner for Rangers.

Now Rangers are set to face their rivals Celtic on Sunday in the Scottish League Cup and McInnes will have to make a decision on who will lead his attack against the Bhoys.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Ferguson believes that Rangers will go with Kelsy, as he thinks that the Gers did not pay such a hefty fee for the striker to sit on the bench against Celtic.

However, the former Rangers star admits that Miovski, with his performance against St Mirren, has given McInnes something seriously to think about regarding Sunday.

“When you invest £9.5m in Kelsy, I think he is going to play”, Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show (17:00).

“I don’t think you go out and spend that kind of money and be happy for him just to sit on the bench and come on for 10 or 15 minutes.

“Look, Miovski, before he left to go to Spain, I thought he was excellent for Aberdeen.

“His record speaks for itself.

“I think his Rangers career since he came in, the start of last season, has been a bit up and down.

“He has not had much chance, but listen, all you can do in the football world is when, unfortunately, some injuries happened with Chermiti and Lawrence Shankland, he would have probably been out of the picture, not even be on the bench.

“Now he has that opportunity and he has got that winning goal and he has obviously given Derek McInnes something seriously to think about.”

Rangers have had a slow start to the season and although McInnes, who the experience of the derby from his playing days, will have his first time standing in the dugout as a manager.

Chances could be at a premium and McInnes will need to pick the right striker to do the job.