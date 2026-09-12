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Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is set to be called up by Juventus for Sunday’s Serie A game, provided there are no new setbacks.

Sarr slipped down the pecking order in north London after Tottenham strengthened their midfield with the big-money signings of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes as part of Roberto De Zerbi’s rebuild.

With competition for places increasing, Spurs put the Senegalese midfielder up for sale during the summer, a move that left him unhappy and prompted him to remove all club-related posts from his social media accounts.

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Galatasaray were keen to sign the 23-year-old, while Premier League duo Nottingham Forest and Everton were also interested in the midfielder.

Juventus, however, stepped up their pursuit and moved quickly to secure a deal, taking Sarr to Turin on an initial loan spell.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri on a season-long loan, with the move set to become permanent if he plays in more than 50 per cent of Juventus’ matches, triggering a €27m fee.

The Juventus switch has been hailed as an ‘interesting’ move, with the 23-year-old also earning praise for being willing to step outside his comfort zone.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Sarr is yet to make his Juventus debut as he continues to recover from a muscular injury picked up before his move to Turin.

However, fresh developments suggest the Tottenham loanee could make his Juventus debut soon, after it was recently suggested that the midfielder was in contention to feature against Sassuolo at the weekend.

Italian journalist Giovanni Guardala has revealed that Sarr trained with the group for the first time since arriving from Tottenham with a muscle problem.

He has indicated that, provided there are no setbacks, the midfielder is set to be included in the squad.

Guardala has explained that Sarr could initially be among the substitutes, giving Luciano Spalletti another midfield option amid serious injury problems affecting the position.

Speaking to Sky Sport 24 (via Tutto Juve), he said: “As we know, Sarr arrived from Tottenham with a muscle problem, but today he trained with the group for the first time, so he’ll be called up if there are no setbacks.

“He’ll be available for the bench so that Spalletti can at least have a possible replacement for a midfield plagued by serious injuries like those of Locatelli and Thuram.”

Juventus are set to face Sassuolo on Sunday in their fourth Serie A game, and it remains to be seen whether Sarr is able to make his debut for the Bianconeri.