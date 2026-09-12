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Journalist Graeme McGarry has dismissed the idea of Rangers shelling out £20m for Lewis Ferguson and feels he would not be the game-changer that such a fee would justify.

The 27-year-old came through the Gers’ academy before being released by the club at the age of 14.

Ferguson subsequently forged his career through Aberdeen, while Rangers continued to keep tabs on his progress and made an attempt to bring him back to Ibrox in 2022, before the midfielder eventually moved to Bologna.

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The possibility of a homecoming resurfaced during the summer window, with Rangers named among the suitors for the Scotland international.

However, those suggestions never gathered enough momentum to develop into anything concrete, leaving Ferguson to continue his career with the Rossoblu.

It has been suggested though that Rangers could put in a big push to sign Ferguson when the January transfer window opens as they continue to back Derek McInnes.

Ferguson is suggested to have a £15m to £20m price tag on his head at Bologna, a figure that would make him the most expensive signing in Rangers’ history should the Glasgow giants meet it.

Club Years Hamilton Academical 2017-2018 Aberdeen 2018-2022 Bologna 2022- Lewis Ferguson’s career history

McGarry though does not see Rangers forking out such a sum for Ferguson, insisting that the midfielder would not come in and be a game-changer for the Gers.

He added that a player commanding that level of investment in Scotland would need to establish himself as the best in the country, casting doubt over whether Ferguson would meet that standard.

McGarry said on PLZ Soccer: (0.43): “I don’t think they spend £20m or £15m on anyone, let alone Lewis Ferguson.

“As good as a player he is, he’s not somebody who’s going to come in and transform Rangers, is he?

“I mean, if you’re spending £15m in Scotland, you want somebody who’s going to be the best player in the country.

“And would he be? I don’t know.

“That’s nothing down south these days. Somebody like Stoke could go and buy him for £15m.”

Rangers made a significant financial commitment during the summer to give McInnes the backing he needed, although whether the club are prepared to make another substantial outlay in January remains to be seen.

McInnes has nevertheless already hinted that there are still areas of his squad requiring attention, with the winter window offering another opportunity to look at any shortcomings.

Whether Ferguson features on that agenda will become clearer in the coming months.

However, movement in the opposite direction could also be a realistic possibility, with Nicolas Raskin still on Besiktas’ radar despite their failed attempt to land him during the summer.