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Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

David Moyes has selected his Everton lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur for this evening’s Premier League clash in the capital.

Everton arrive in London on the back of a bright start to the campaign which has brought about two draws and one win, along with comfortable progression in the EFL Cup.

Moyes will want to keep that solid run going this evening, but he must still do without summer signing Christian Norgaard, with the Everton boss himself admitting he did not expect the midfielder to be out of action for so long.

Good news from the Toffees camp is that Moyes is happy with the fitness level Jack Grealish has now reached, with the attacker impressing on the training pitch, but he starts on the bench today.

While Tottenham did struggle in the Premier League last season, that was not the case during their two meetings with Everton.

Everton suffered defeats both home and away against Tottenham last term, while the Toffees have managed to win away at Spurs just once in their last 17 Premier League clashes in the capital.

Moyes also has a striker issue on his hands, with Beto sold on deadline day and no replacement for him arriving.

In goal in the Everton lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur today is Jordan Pickford, while at the back Moyes goes with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Everton deploy James Garner, Harrison Armstrong and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, while Brennan Johnson and Tyrique George support Thierno Barry.

Moyes make well need to influence the game from the bench throughout the course of the 90 minutes and his options to change his Everton lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur today include Jack Grealish and Hayden Hackney.

Everton Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Johnson, George, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, King, Keane, Grealish, O’Brien, Dibling, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham