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Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Roberto De Zerbi has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Everton for this evening’s Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite a summer of big spending, Tottenham are still looking for their first league win of the campaign and De Zerbi will want that monkey off his back today.

Already Tottenham’s transfer window has come under the microscope and Inside Futbol recently looked at five decisions in the market Spurs got wrong.

De Zerbi provided a positive report on Mohammed Kudus in the build up to the game, explaining he is close to being fit enough to start games and also lauding the attacker.

Tottenham sprung something of a surprise in the summer transfer window when they signed Mykhailo Mudryk from Chelsea on loan with an option to buy.

An early blow though is that Mudryk has picked up an ankle injury, putting him out of action and on the sidelines with Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons.

The last meeting between the two sides saw Tottenham run out 1-0 winners and De Zerbi would love a repeat today.

Antonin Kinsky is in goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Everton, while at the back De Zerbi goes with Archie Gray, Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke and Andrew Robertson.

The engine room battle could well be pivotal and De Zerbi sends into battle Rodrigo Bentancur, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, while Savio and Omar Marmoush support Dominic Solanke.

There are a host of options on the bench for De Zerbi to turn to if he needs to shake up his Tottenham lineup vs Everton at any point tonight and they include James Maddison and Mathys Tel.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Everton

Kinsky, Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson, Tonali, Fernandes, Bentancur, Savio, Marmoush, Solanke

Substitutes: Dubravka, Tosin, Senesi, Gallagher, Maddison, Tel, Bergvall, Kudus, Davies