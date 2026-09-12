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Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma is out of reach for Juventus due to the Italian side not having a spot on their squad list for him.

Spurs brought in the defensive midfielder from Brighton Hove & Albion in the summer of 2022 and he played 111 games before he left after the expiry of his contract earlier this summer.

Bissouma played a bit-part role for Spurs after the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi and in April Turkish giants Fenerbahce were showing interest in him.

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He was also drawing attention from newly promoted Turkish Super Lig outfit Amedspor with the club keen to sign him, but a move has not materialised.

Bissouma left Spurs in June and he is a free agent now, meaning he can still move outside the transfer window system.

The Mali international is also on the radar of Serie A clubs, with Lazio and Juventus among the admirers of his talents.

Lazio are considering a possible move for Bissouma, but he will not be linking up with Pape Matar Sarr at Juventus.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Juventus do not have space for him in their squad because he would not quality as a homegrown trained player, with all other slots filled.

As such, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, there is simply no space for Juventus to add Bissouma to the squad.

Bissouma will be keen to take his time deciding on his next destination as he looks to make the right move.

A move to Juventus would have seen Bissouma link up with his former Tottenham team-mates Guglielmo Vicario and Sarr.

Joining Lazio could appeal to Bissouma, but the Rome side do not appear to have made a firm approach for him yet and are considering what to do.

As a free agent, Bissouma has become a more attractive options for clubs wanting a defensive midfielder as deals for most players are blocked off until January.