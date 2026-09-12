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Celtic midfielder Paulo Bernardo, who is currently on loan at Polish side Gornik Zabrze, has opened up about his reason for leaving the Bhoys.

Bernardo initially joined Celtic on a season-long loan from Portuguese side Benfica in September 2023, with the move later made permanent in August 2024.

The Scottish giants secured the 24-year-old on a five-year deal for £3m, in what was at the time considered to be a smart piece of business.

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The midfielder though failed to kick on at Celtic Park and nail down a regular spot in the side, despite being given opportunities to impress.

Though a former Celtic star advised the Bhoys earlier this year to give more game time to the midfielder, it did little to change the situation.

And in the summer transfer window, Bernardo completed a loan move to Polish side Gornik Zabrze in August, with an option to buy.

Bernardo revealed that Gornik Zabrze made a strong push to bring him to the club, with the manager, coaching staff and board all keen to secure his signature.

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He stressed that regular playing time was his main priority after struggling for opportunities at Parkhead last season and made it clear that spending another season without regular appearances was not an option for him.

The Celtic midfielder explained that discussions with the Gornik manager and board convinced him that the move was the right decision.

Speaking to Polish daily Przeglad Sportowy, he said: “Gornik really pushed for me to come here.

“The manager, the coaching staff, and the board really wanted me.

“For me, the most important thing is playing football.

“Last season at Celtic, I didn’t have many opportunities; a second year in a row without regular appearances wasn’t an option.

“After talking with the manager and the board, I felt it was the best decision.”

So far, the Celtic loanee has been getting regular minutes at the Polish club, with Bernardo starting all of Gornik Zabrze’s league games.

He will want to do all he can to convince the Polish side to sign him on a permanent basis next summer.