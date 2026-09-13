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Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Derek McInnes has selected his Rangers lineup vs Celtic for this afternoon’s Scottish League Cup quarter-final tie against rivals Celtic at Ibrox.

With Rangers having been knocked out of both the Europa League and the Conference League, the domestic cup competitions are more important than ever.

There has been an improvement in Rangers’ Scottish Premiership form, though McInnes is concerned that set pieces are not being used well enough.

With Lawrence Shankland and Youssef Chermiti both sidelined for lengthy periods, the onus is now on Rangers’ other strikers to step up.

Bojan Miovski did that in midweek and McInnes believes that he is a proven goal-getter in Scottish football.

Rangers will want to make the most of home advantage this afternoon as they seek to knock Celtic out of the Scottish League Cup, something which would instantly make the Gers favourites to win the competition.

McInnes has urged the Rangers team to make sure they bring the fans with them and create a difficult atmosphere for Celtic.

Rangers will be looking for a fast start this afternoon, not giving Celtic any time to settle into the game.

Ivor Pandur slots in between the sticks in the Rangers lineup vs Celtic this afternoon, while at the back the Gers go with a four of Dujon Sterling, Emmanuel Fernandez, Olwethu Makhanya and James Penrice.

In the engine room, McInnes picks Nicolas Raskin and Dan Neil, while Kim Min-su and Djeidi Gassama support Kevin Kelsy and Ryan Naderi.

McInnes can shake up his Rangers lineup vs Celtic if needed by turning to his bench and options available include Bojan Miovski and Cammy Devlin.

Rangers Lineup vs Celtic

Pandur, Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice, Neil, Raskin, Kim, Gassama, Kelsy, Naderi

Substitutes: Kelly, McCrorie, Godfrey, Dragojevic, Devlin, Chukwuani, Curtis, Bouanani, Miovski