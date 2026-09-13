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Crystal Palace continue to remain keen on defensive talent Raphael Le Guen, although they could face competition from fellow Premier League side Fulham.

The 20-year-old centre-back rose through Brest’s academy ranks before making his senior debut for the Ligue 1 side last season.

Despite registering only 373 minutes of first-team football, Le Guen did enough to capture Crystal Palace’s attention, with the Eagles alive to his promise.

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With Le Guen’s stock beginning to rise, the south London outfit stepped up their efforts during the summer window, lodging multiple offers, with one understood to have edged close to €20m.

Pierre Sage was also convinced by Le Guen’s qualities and went as far as holding talks with the defender in an effort to sway him, but Brest stood firm and resisted every attempt to prise him away, keeping hold of him.

According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Crystal Palace ‘remain very interested’ in bringing Le Guen to Selhurst Park and are poised to try again during the January transfer window.

Fulham are likewise monitoring the Frenchman within the Premier League and could well move to rival Crystal Palace if they make a new attempt.

Nationality Spain – 4 England – 4 Brazil – 2 USA – 2 Nigeria – 2 Norway – 2 Sweden – 1 Denmark – 1 Northern Ireland – 1 Austria – 1 Scotland – 1 Belgium – 1 Netherlands – 1 France – 1 First team squad nationalities Fulham

Brest, for their part, have no intention of surrendering their prized defender cheaply and ‘want to increase the value’ of Le Guen before considering any future approach.

The French side feel if he continues his development then he could well be their next big sale and as such do not want to sign off on an early switch.

Le Guen still has three years left on his Brest contract, which puts the Ligue 1 side in a strong position.

How much Crystal Palace might be prepared to offer for Le Guen in the new year remains to be seen.

Sage’s side strengthened their central defensive options during the summer by bringing in Axel Disasi from Chelsea and Honest Ahanor, with both defenders arriving on loan.

Ahanor’s agent believes his spell at Selhurst Park can prove instrumental to his development, with the Italian set for a switch to Chelsea next summer.