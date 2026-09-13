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Fixture: Leeds United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14th September, 20:00 UK time

Leeds United welcome Newcastle United to Elland Road on Monday night, with little to separate the two sides after both collected two draws and a win from their opening three league fixtures.

The Whites secured victory on the opening day before settling for a point in each of their next two outings, while the Magpies began with a draw, followed it up by beating Tottenham Hotspur in London and then shared the spoils in their most recent Premier League fixture.

As a result, there is little between the two sides in the table heading into this clash.

Newcastle do, however, carry the advantage of more positive immediate form after their midweek EFL Cup exploits, edging past Millwall 1-0 to book their place in the next round.

Leeds, meanwhile, were dealt a heavy blow at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea thrashed them 6-3 to bring their EFL Cup campaign to an abrupt end and dent confidence after the Whites had surrendered a two-goal lead.

The last two meetings between Newcastle and Leeds at Elland Road have ended in draws, with the Magpies unable to turn their general dominance of the fixture into victories despite remaining unbeaten in their last six meetings with the Peacocks.

New boss Mathias Jaissle has inherited a vastly different Newcastle squad from the one that finished last season, with the Tyneside outfit bidding farewell to several major figures.

The current squad have nevertheless continued to deliver under the German tactician, with Newcastle unbeaten in all competitions and having found the net ten times across their last five games, with goals coming from all over the park.

Leeds, by contrast, have found the target far less frequently, scoring just three Premier League goals and eight in all competitions so far this season.

Their defensive record had initially offered little reason for concern, but conceding six in their latest outing has inevitably raised eyebrows ahead of Monday night’s contest.

Trafford should return between the posts at Elland Road, giving Leeds a timely boost after the Stamford Bridge collapse. Newcastle will sense blood from that bruising defeat, but under the lights and with the home support behind them, the Whites should have enough fight to make this a scrap from start to finish.

Team News

Leeds United are still without Joe Rodon, while Ilia Gruev returned to action in an Under-21s game on Sunday. Dan Burn, Joelinton and William Osula remain out for Newcastle United.

Predicted Lineups

Leeds United Newcastle United Trafford Hornicek Bogle Dedic Muharemovic Thiaw Elvedi Botman Bijol Hall Gudmundsson Gonzalez Ampadu Ramsey Tanaka Willock Stach Barnes Okafor Elanga Calvert-Lewin Wissa Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Leeds United: WDD

Newcastle United: DWD

Key Men

Leeds United

Farke’s side travelled to Stamford Bridge midweek and conceded six goals in one half, a collapse that will be a major concern for the Leeds boss, even with second-string Michael Zetterer between the posts.

The Whites have already shown how stubborn they can be defensively in the league, and with James Trafford set to return between the sticks against Newcastle, the goalkeeper will have a key role to play in keeping the Magpies at bay.

Jaissle’s side, meanwhile, have shown little reluctance in front of goal, averaging two goals per game so far this season, meaning the Leeds defence will need to be at their sharpest on Monday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has made a habit of causing Newcastle problems, carrying a strong record against the Magpies from his Everton days and his time with Leeds last season.

Across 17 Premier League appearances against Newcastle, the 29-year-old has six goals and five assists to his name, including a goal and assist when the sides last met in January.

Already off the mark this season, Calvert-Lewin will fancy his chances of adding to that tally, and if his clinical touch is on song again, it could prove the difference between Leeds taking a point and claiming all three.

Newcastle United

Lewis Hall has signed a contract extension that will keep him at St James’ Park until 2031, a major boost for Newcastle after a host of suitors circled the defender over the summer.

The 22-year-old has made a flying start to the campaign, starting all of Jaissle’s games so far and providing an assist in the latest EFL Cup victory over Millwall, having also set one up against Bournemouth.

His ability to pick out long passes from the left will pose a major threat, with Amar Dedic offering a similar outlet from the opposite flank and matching Hall’s Premier League numbers this season.

The two marauding full-backs could be key to Newcastle’s attacking threat, with their ability to stretch Leeds and flood the box potentially creating openings for the Magpies, as they did against Bournemouth when that pressure helped rescue a point.

Match Prediction

Leeds have played just once at Elland Road so far and remain unbeaten there, giving them a valuable edge heading into Monday night.

Both sides have already shown their mettle against strong opposition, with Newcastle taking points from Liverpool and Leeds holding Brighton away from home.

That sets the stage for a finely poised contest. Newcastle may sense an opportunity after Leeds’ heavy Stamford Bridge defeat, but Elland Road can quickly turn into a hostile arena, and the Whites should have enough about them to make this a tight contest.

A draw looks the likeliest outcome, with the two sides looking well matched and neither likely to give the other much room to breathe as they extend their unbeaten league starts.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Leeds United 2-2 Newcastle United

Where To Watch?

Leeds United vs Newcastle United in the Premier League will be live on Sky Sports Main Event for a 20:00 UK time kick-off.