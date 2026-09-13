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Leeds United were so keen on signing Mykhailo Mudryk that they were prepared to pay financial penalties to Chelsea if they did not give him an agreed amount of game time.

After spending more than a year serving a doping suspension, the Ukrainian only recently become available again and Chelsea decided to loan him out.

Leeds quickly emerged as interested suitors and sought to strengthen their attacking ranks by approaching Chelsea with a loan proposal for Mudryk.

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Chelsea initially rejected Leeds’ loan proposal, but the Whites remained in talks as they sought to find a way to bring Mudryk to Elland Road, with the winger keen on the move.

However, the Yorkshire club were unable to reach an agreement with the Blues, allowing Tottenham Hotspur to step in and secure the Ukrainian on a season-long loan, with an option to buy set at £75m.

It was suggested that Leeds did everything to get a deal for the 25-year-old, but Chelsea found it easier and more preferable to a double deal with Tottenham, which saw Tosin Adarabioyo make the same move.

Leeds were so keen to sign Mudryk that they were prepared to pay financial penalties to Chelsea if pre-agreed game time was not forthcoming, according to the BBC.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The Whites were also ready to cover the Ukrainian’s wages in full and pay a loan fee.

After missing out on Mudryk, the Yorkshire club secured the signature of Jean-Matteo Bahoya from Eintracht Frankfurt on deadline day.

Leeds’ signing of Bahoya was hailed as an exciting one and a shrewd piece of business for the Whites.

It now remains to be seen how Mudryk does during his time at Tottenham and where he can convince Spurs to trigger the £75m option to buy.

Mudryk played under current Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi at Shakhtar Donetsk and the Italian boss will back himself to get the best out of the Ukrainian.