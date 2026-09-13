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Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Rangers for this afternoon’s clash at Ibrox in the quarter-final of the Scottish League Cup.

While Celtic experienced the disappointment of dropping out of the Champions League and into the Europa League, they have not shown it domestically and are comfortably at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table.

The Bhoys edged past St Johnstone 1-0 in midweek, following on from another one-goal victory, 2-1 at St Mirren, the previous weekend.

The St Johnstone clash saw Sebastian Tounetki handed his first start of the season and one Scottish Premiership star is hoping that might be the spark needed to get him going.

Celtic will have to lock horns with Rangers without the backing of any away supporters at Ibrox this afternoon.

O’Neill admits that will add an element of strangeness to the clash, but insists he is still relishing the chance to take on Rangers.

While Celtic look comfortable in the Scottish Premiership, knocking Rangers out of the Scottish League Cup today would deal a big blow to their rivals and lead to further questions around an under pressure Derek McInnes.

McInnes went toe-to-toe with Celtic last term as Hearts boss, but could not get the better of O’Neill, despite the Bhoys manager not having his side for much of the campaign amid managerial turmoil at Parkhead.

In goal in the Celtic lineup vs Rangers today is Sam Johnstone, while Colby Donovan, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney are the backline.

Midfield is sure to be a key area this afternoon and Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Mika Baur and Benjamin Nygren.

Providing the goal threat at Ibrox are Camilo Duran, Sebastian Tounetki and Kasper Hogh.

If O’Neill wants to influence the game through his substitutions then options to make changes to his Celtic lineup vs Rangers include James Forrest and Oliver Sorensen.

Celtic Lineup vs Rangers

Johnstone, Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Baur, Nygren, Duran, Tounetki, Hogh

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Lotomba, Trusty, Sorensen, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hassan, Mheuka, Murray, Forrest