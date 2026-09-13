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Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall was encouraged by ‘plenty of positive conversations’ over his pathway at N17, prompting the midfielder to put pen to paper on a new contract.

During the summer, the Swede wanted a fresh adventure away from north London after becoming concerned that regular football would not be forthcoming.

Nottingham Forest recognised an opening and were keen on the midfielder, while Bergvall was also offered to Newcastle United as another possible destination.

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Swedish journalists urged the midfielder to prioritise the right environment for his development when picking his next destination as a move looked to be on the cards.

However, nothing came to fruition as Spurs rejected all offers for Bergvall, leaving the midfielder at N17 as the summer window closed.

Bergvall recently officially extended his contract in north London, with Tottenham making clear that their long-term plans continue to include the Swede.

And Tottenham managed to sell a pathway to Bergvall, with that being key to convincing him.

Midfielder Lucas Bergvall Benjamin Nygren Ken Sema Jesper Kalstrom Yasin Ayari Mattias Svanberg Alexander Bernhardsson Besfort Zeneli Midfielders in Sweden’s World Cup squad

Journalist Alasdair Gold wrote on X: “Understand there’s been plenty of positive conversations around his pathway and future at Tottenham and this new contract reflects the commitment from both Bergvall and the club towards that.”

The Lilywhites will be relieved to have tied Bergvall down, while the Swede can now look towards securing a more prominent role in north London under Roberto De Zerbi.

Bergvall had already spoken highly of the Italian tactician back in June, while whether De Zerbi can keep everyone satisfied in the engine room remains to be seen, particularly with Tottenham having no European football to provide additional opportunities this season.

The 20-year-old featured in Spurs’ opening match against Brentford and also earned a starting berth in their EFL Cup victory over Charlton Athletic.

Bergvall came on off the bench just after the hour mark on Saturday as Tottenham played out a dull 0-0 draw with Everton.

The Swede will no doubt be watching closely to see just how much game time he does get over the coming months as he has already shown he will have no hesitation in looking for the exit door if he is concerned about a lack of chances.