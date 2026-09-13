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Commentator Adam Pope lauded Leeds United as ‘impenetrable’ as he pointed to their defensive solidity as a major reason for optimism for the season ahead.

Daniel Farke’s side have made an encouraging start to the campaign, remaining unbeaten across their opening three Premier League fixtures.

Last term, the Whites ranked fourth for goals conceded across the league, show there was room for improvement in the defensive aspect of their game this term.

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Leeds reshaped their defensive options over the summer, bringing Tarik Muharemovic and Nico Elvedi into the fold while James Trafford took over as their new first-choice goalkeeper, adding further assurance at Elland Road.

The Peacocks have conceded just two goals so far, putting them among the Premier League’s strongest defensive sides.

Pope believes Leeds have already shown enough in the early stages of the campaign to suggest they will not be dragged into a relegation struggle, with their defensive displays standing out as a particular strength.

He also hailed the Whites as remarkably difficult to breach, highlighting their defensive resilience to ensure they stay clear of trouble as the season progresses.

Centre-back option Joe Rodon Jaka Bijol Nico Elvedi Tarik Muharemovic James Justin Ethan Ampadu Leeds United’s centre-back options

Pope said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (32:21): “It is early and all that, but they just don’t look like a side that’s going to be struggling.

“I think defensively they look really good.”

Pope then offered further insight into his assessment, adding: “Overall, they just look so impenetrable, largely, don’t they?

“So then, that’s why the defence will make sure that they’re not in bother this year.”

Pope recently also praised defender James Justin, with the Englishman’s ability to operate effectively in hybrid roles standing out as a notable asset.

One dark cloud though has arrived in the shape of Joe Rodon being ruled out through injury until after the international break.

In his absence, there will be more pressure on Swiss defender Elvedi to hit the ground running in the Premier League.