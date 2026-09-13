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Ukraine assistant coach Taras Stepanenko has admitted the national team are delighted to see Mykhailo Mudryk reunite with Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham Hotspur.

Mudryk received a four-year ban in 2024, but the ban was dropped earlier this summer, putting the Ukrainian back in line to play again.

Tottenham, beating off competition from Leeds United, then signed the 25-year-old on a season-long loan deal from fellow Premier League side Chelsea, which also includes an option to buy.

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His return is good news for Ukraine, who could soon call him up for international duty as they bid to qualify for Euro 2028.

Stepanenko admits that the Ukraine set-up are happy that Mudryk has reunited with De Zerbi, and believes that he can get back to his best, boost his confidence and develop more at N17 after a long absence from football.

The Ukrainian assistant coach said Mudryk’s return to the national team will be decided by boss Andrea Maldera and currently a final list of players is yet to be finalised.

Stepanenko told Ukrainian outlet Tribuna: “Firstly, there is no list yet, it is not ready yet, Andrea will make the decision.

“We are very happy that Misha has now moved to Tottenham.

“He came to Roberto De Zerbi, and Roberto knows him personally.

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“He helped him a lot in his career, I remember.

“We all want Misha to get in shape, help Tottenham, get results for himself, regain his confidence, reach his level and move on.”

Ukraine will, the assistant is clear, look at how Mudryk performs at Tottenham and is hoping the familiarity with De Zerbi will help.

“Of course, I think Misha is on the extended list of the national team, but Andrea will decide whether to call him up or not.

“That is, we need to understand his form, how he feels. We are always in touch with him, but he had negotiations, he was looking for a team that would be more convenient for him.

“I am very glad that he came to Roberto, because he will be more comfortable working with someone he knows.”

Mudryk played under De Zerbi at Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk, making 19 appearances and contributing to eleven goals in all competitions.

He will now be looking to do all he can to convince De Zerbi to hand him opportunities at Tottenham in the coming months.

Current Ukraine boss Maldera worked on De Zerbi’s coaching staff at Marseille and Brighton, with the Spurs boss sure to communicate how Mudryk is performing on the training pitch on a regular basis.