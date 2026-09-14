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Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign promising teenage striker Michael Noonan from Shamrock Rovers, according to journalist John Percy, beating off two European heavyweights in the process.

Noonan has seen his potential turn heads over the last 12 months and has been chased by a number of sides across Europe.

German outfit Hoffenheim pushed hard to snap him up at the start of the year, while there has been interest from the Netherlands and Portugal.

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Ajax and Benfica, two European giants, have been pushing to sign Noonan, but it is Nottingham Forest who have won the race ahead of the pair.

The Shamrock Rovers striker is poised to move to the City Ground on a free transfer in the January transfer window.

The next step along in the process is a medical and Nottingham Forest one have scheduled one for the striker on Wednesday.

While the deal will be a free transfer, Nottingham Forest will fork out a training compensation amount for Noonan.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Forest are keen to add top talents to their academy set-up and Noonan fits the bill.

Noonan has been clocking regular game time in the League of Ireland Premier Division this season for Shamrock Rovers, scoring seven goals in 28 outings.

The 18-year-old also featured in Europe last term, playing in the league phase of the Conference League, as well as the qualifying stage.

Such a shop window undoubtedly pushed Ajax and Benfica forward with their interest and though a move to either would have likely been welcomed by Noonan, Nottingham Forest have made a better case.

Nottingham Forest will likely slot Noonan into their Under-21s side, giving him the chance to make an impact in the Premier League 2 and to catch OIiver Glasner’s eye.

At international level, the young striker has turned out for multiple Ireland age groups and is currently with the country’s Under-21s.