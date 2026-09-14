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Sporting director Malu Mpasinkatu has hailed Leeds United loan star Willy Gnonto as a ‘constant threat’, backing the Italian to make his mark when Fiorentina bring him on against tiring defences.

Last season, the Italian winger made 23 Premier League appearances, registering three assists, but only four of those outings came as a starter as he struggled to convince Daniel Farke to hand him a spot in the team.

With regular first-team minutes the priority, Fiorentina struck a season-long loan agreement with Leeds United for Gnonto, including an option to turn the move permanent for a fee of €15m.

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Fiorentina will also cover the 22-year-old’s wages, with the Italian forward having expressed his delight at joining the Tuscany club.

Mpasinkatu highlighted Gnonto’s pace as the winger’s standout quality, describing him as a player capable of posing a constant threat.

The sporting director also reflected on how the Leeds loanee appeared destined for a prominent role after making his Italy debut under Roberto Mancini, before his progress subsequently slowed.

He believes Gnonto can be particularly dangerous against tiring defences when introduced from the bench, with his pace capable of creating problems and his ability to pose a threat from set pieces adding another dimension to his game.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Mpasinkatu said on Italian show Palla al centro (via Firenze Viola): “He’s a very quick guy.

“He seemed destined for the job after his debut for the national team under Mancini, but then he slowed down along the way.

“He’s got plenty of speed; it’s his best asset.

“He’s the kind of player you bring on when opposing defences are struggling: he comes on, maybe takes a free kick, maybe a penalty… he’s a constant threat.”

Gnonto joined Leeds in 2022 on a five-year deal and departed for Florence having made 147 appearances for the Peacocks, scoring 23 goals.

He has so far made two appearances for Fiorentina in Serie A, clocking a total of 75 minutes of action.

Gnonto could be back at Leeds next summer, with Fiorentina also having previously loaned Jack Harrison from the Whites with an option to buy they then did not trigger.