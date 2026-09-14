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Leeds United midfield talent Charlie Crew thinks that people should hold him to higher standards and admitted that he needs to take chances to get himself on the scoresheet.

The Whites brought in young defensive midfielder Crew from Cardiff City in the summer of 2022 and Daniel Farke gave his senior debut against Plymouth Argyle in November 2024.

After a successful second half of the season on loan with Doncaster Rovers during the 2024/25 campaign, Crew rejoined them in League One following summer and Grant McCann hailed him as a special talent.

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However, his second spell with Doncaster did not go according to his plan and Crew only managed to make seven league appearances during the first half of the season, which prompted Leeds to cut short his loan in January.

Now this summer Crew has once again headed out on loan to join League Two outfit Walsall and Saddlers boss Lee Grant hailed him for his composure and maturity in midfield.

On Saturday, the Leeds youngster featured for 61 minutes against Rochdale in a league fixture and Crew thinks that he did alright in the game, which ended with a 0-0 scoreline.

He is confident that he has more to offer to the team and insisted that the people should have high expectations from him.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Crew pointed out that he could have done better in certain moments on Saturday and stressed that he needs to take more chances to find the back of the net.

“The way we play, I think, really benefits the three midfielders and the attacking players”, Crew told Walsall’s in-house media.

“We have got three top midfielders, I think, and when you are on the pitch, you have got to take your chances.

“I do think I played alright today [against Rochdale]; I think there is still more to come [from me].

“I think people can expect more from me, to hold me to a high standard, because there were few moments today where I could have done a lot better.

“We were creating a lot of chances; I got a few opportunities in and around the box, but I need to be taking my chances.”

Crew has featured in all six games in the league so far for Walsall and his start on Saturday marks his third in a row in League Two.

The 20-year-old is highly rated at Leeds and he has already made two appearances for the Wales national team.