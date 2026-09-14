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Fixture: Leeds United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Newcastle United for this evening’s Premier League contest at Elland Road – match preview here.

Leeds crashed out of the EFL Cup in midweek, going down 6-3 at Chelsea, despite having been 2-0 up just minutes into the second half.

While the cup exit will be a blow, Farke did rotate to an extent and there is little doubt his priority remains the Premier League.

Farke was preparing to bring on new boy Jean-Matteo Bahoya against Chelsea, but changed his mind and the winger remained an unused substitute.

That will have left Bahoya frustrated, however Leeds could benefit tonight, with one Whites legend feeling he could ‘tear it up’ against Newcastle United.

Six goals conceded at Chelsea could potentially be a concern, but it was suggested before then that the solid looking defence Leeds have makes survival in the Premier League this term odds on.

For Leeds attacker Brenden Aaronson, the start to the season has been superb and the Whites will want to build on that tonight in what is a tough looking game.

James Trafford slots into goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Newcastle United this evening, while Farke goes with a back three of Tarik Muharemovic, Nico Elvedi and James Justin.

As the wing-backs in the system, Leeds play Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Winning the midfield battle will be important and Farke selects Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Anton Stach, while Noah Okafor supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Farke needs to shake up his Leeds United lineup vs Newcastle United at any point then he has options off the bench to turn to and they include Harry Wilson and Lukas Nmecha.

Leeds United Lineup vs Newcastle United

Trafford, Bogle, Muharemovic, Elvedi, Justin, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Zetterer, Bard, Bijol, Longstaff, Aaronson, Wilson, James, Bahoya, Nmecha