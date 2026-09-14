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Derby County attacker Mohammed Fuseini has revealed that he texted Rams star Max Johnston, who was his team-mate in Austria, before joining the club this summer.

Fuseini, a product of the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, first headed to Europe when Austrian club Sturm Graz signed him in 2022, where he won the Austrian Bundesliga.

Following a productive loan spell in Denmark with Randers FC, where the 24-year-old scored nine goals and provided one assist in 16 appearances, the attacker was secured by Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise.

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The Ghana attacker has shown real promise with the Belgian club, scoring 15 goals in 76 overall appearances for Union Saint-Gilloise.

Union SG agreed to a departure however and Derby, who were looking to strengthen their attacking department this summer, secured him on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Fuseini expressed his delight at seeing a familiar face in Johnston, who was his team-mate in Austria, after arriving at the club, revealing that he had already been in contact with the right-back before making his move.

The 24-year-old explained that Johnston encouraged him to join the Rams after being told he would enjoy his time at the club, with Fuseini admitting that those assurances have proved correct as he has settled in and is ‘really loving’ his Pride Park stint.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Speaking to Rams TV, Fuseini said: “Yes, it was really nice to see [a friendly face].

“Before I came, I already texted him and then he said I should come and I am going to love it here.

“He was right, I am really loving it here.”

Fuseini has made three Championship appearances for Derby so far, but is yet to register a goal contribution, amid the Rams’ struggles.

Defeat at home to Birmingham City was yet another blow for Derby to deal with, with John Eustace’s men going down 2-1.

Fuseini was booked for his troubles during the encounter.

Now Derby will prepare for next weekend’s trip to play Burnley, with Eustace desperate to register a win before the international break kicks in.