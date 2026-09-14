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Veteran journalist Tom English has admitted that he has been forced to change his view on Celtic this season after they were thrashed 3-0 by Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

Rangers made a slow start to the season under new manager Derek McInnes, being knocked out of Europe completely and falling five points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic went into Sunday’s Scottish League Cup quarter-final as underdogs, despite their league advantage, with the Ibrox factor and no visiting fans giving Rangers a boost.

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Rangers went into the game without their centre forward duo Lawrance Shankland and Yosseff Chermiti, but Kevin Kelsy and Ryan Naderi both answered pre-match calls to step up.

Captain Dan Neil found the back of the net twice in his first Glasgow derby and Kelsy, who Barry Ferguson stressed the Gers did not pay a hefty fee for to warm the bench, recorded his first goal of his Ibrox career to give them a 3-0 victory.

English is of the view that Celtic’s defeat in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final is an interesting moment of the season, which he indicated could have an impact on the Bhoys’ league campaign.

He admitted that at the beginning of the season he thought Celtic would run away with the league title fairly comfortably, but now Rangers have made him change his mind.

Manager Time at Club Martin O'Neill January 2026 – present Wilfried Nancy December 2025 – January 2026 Brendan Rodgers June 2023 – October 2025 Ange Postecoglou June 2021 – June 2023 Neil Lennon February 2019 – February 2021 Last five permanent Celtic managers

The veteran journalist also pointed out that so far this season McInnes was looking for a formation which he can rely upon and feels that the Scottish tactician has finally found it.

“I think it is a very interesting moment in the season, in the league season, because I was one of the ones who thought maybe started to falter a little bit”, English said on the Scottish Football Podcast (6:16).

“At the start of the season I thought Celtic were going to win this league and they are going to win it comfortably because they have Camilo Duran, they have Kasper Hogh, Benjamin Nygren, Callum McGregor and they have a settled defence.

“I don’t think that anymore because once you see what Rangers did to them today, they have just pulled them apart; they have ripped them apart.

“So if they can replicate that and Derek McInnes now has been searching for a formation, searching for something, he has got it now, isn’t he?”

Celtic will get their chance to exact revenge on their rivals soon, as they will welcome the Gers to Parkhead next Sunday in a league fixture.

Martin O’Neill will now have to plot a way to get Celtic in the right place to turn the tables.

Rangers will get an entire week to prepare for their next encounter, but Celtic will have to for now focus on facing Ferencvaros in a Europa League fixture midweek.