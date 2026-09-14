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Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic has been dubbed ‘a colossus’ on the back of his performance in the Whites’ drubbing of Newcastle United on Monday night.

Daniel Farke’s men overpowered the visitors to Elland Road and inflicted a 4-1 thrashing on the Magpies to claim three Premier League points.

Leeds were 3-0 up by the break as a Lewis Miley own goal, along with strikes from Jayden Bogle and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, put clear daylight between the two teams.

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Noah Okafor then piled more pain on Newcastle when he scored Leeds’ fourth on the hour mark, while a late goal for Newcastle at the death from Bazoumana Toure proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Toure’s strike did deprive Leeds of a clean sheet on the night, but it could not take away from a fine Muharemovic display.

And for talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham, the Bosnia defender, who cost €34m from Sassuolo in the summer, is a colossus at the back.

He said on talkSPORT (14th September, 22:01): “Muharemovic at the back, I think is a colossus.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“He absolutely improves this team at Leeds United.”

Durham also had warm words for Leeds’ midfield trio, who ran the show against Newcastle at Elland Road.

“I want to mention as well that midfield three. I love Stach, I think he was a great signing last season.

“Tanaka has been in and out, but I thought he did well tonight.

“And Ampadu, it’s like Leeds can’t really function properly without him in the middle of the park”, he added.

The win means Leeds have now moved up to a lofty third in the Premier League table following four games.

They have another home game on the agenda next weekend as Crystal Palace arrive at Elland Road, with Muharemovic having targeted back to back wins before the Newcastle game.

The Monday night win over Newcastle keeps a superb record for Farke at Leeds going as he has never lost a match under the lights at Elland Road, with a 19:45 kick-off or later, since taking charge.