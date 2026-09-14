Luke Walker/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Jon Newsome believes Whites new boy Jean-Matteo Bahoya could well ‘tear it up’ against Newcastle United this evening – match preview here.

Last week, Leeds exited the EFL Cup at the hands of Chelsea, going down to a 6-3 defeat at Stamford Bridge, despite being 2-0 ahead.

It did seem during the game that Daniel Farke would be bringing Bahoya off the bench, but the German changed his mind and the winger remained as an unused substitute.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The decision was questioned post match, but Newsome thinks that Farke may well have wanted to protect Bahoya when all was going wrong at Chelsea.

He stressed given Bahoya’s age, there was simply no need to expose him to the latter stages of the game at Stamford Bridge.

Newsome feels Leeds may well feel the benefits against Newcastle tonight as Bahoya could well be in a position to go and ‘tear it up’ against the Magpies.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds (9th September, 22:25), he said: “You know, sometimes you’ve also got to protect players.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“The lad is 21 years of age, he’s new to this, he’s all excited.

“You chuck him on and all of a sudden, I’m not saying this is going to happen, but you are concerned that you have gone 4-2, 5-2 down, the lad is on there and sometimes you can put people back, you can hurt people by exposing them to things they don’t need to be exposed to at this moment in time.

“It’s all so easy to say just chuck him on, but you’ve got the lad’s welfare and his future to think about.

“I am not saying that would have happened, but it’s something you’ve got to consider.

“You go into Monday’s game, the lad’s probably a bit frustrated, probably a bit narked that he’s not got on the pitch.

“Well, if you let him loose on Monday, he might go and tear it up.”

The Whites secured Bahoya on a season-long loan from Eintracht Frankfurt on deadline day, with the signing being hailed as a shrewd piece of business for the Whites.

Leeds boss Farke recently admitted that he has confidence in the French winger but believes he needs time to develop.