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Fixture: Leeds United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Matthias Jaissle has picked his starting lineup for this evening’s Premier League match under the lights away at Leeds United – match preview here.

Newcastle United have picked up the same number of points as Leeds United in the Premier League so far this season, with both collecting five from their three games.

That statistic shows that both sides remain unbeaten in the league so far and from the Magpies point of view, Jaissle will want that to continue tonight.

While Leeds United went out of the EFL Cup in midweek, Newcastle United grabbed a 1-0 win at Millwall to book their spot in the next round of a competition they won under Eddie Howe.

The Magpies then had another boost when in-demand defender Lewis Hall agreed to sign a new contract at the club.

Jaissle though has urged caution heading into tonight’s game, warning Leeds at Elland Road represent tough opposition.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has yet to lose a game at Elland Road under the lights since he took charge of the club and it remains to be seen if that will change tonight.

Lukas Hornicek is in goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Leeds United tonight, with a back four of Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall ahead of him.

Midfield see Jaissle go with Nico Gonzalez and Lewis Miley, while Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes support Yoane Wissa.

Jaissle does have options off the bench if he need to make a number of changes to his Newcastle United lineup vs Leeds United this evening and they include Joe Willock and Fabian Schar.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Leeds United

Hornicek, Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Gonzalez, Miley, Barnes, Fernandez-Pardo, Murphy, Wissa

Substitutes: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Bamba, Steur, Toure, Willock, Ramsey, M Miley