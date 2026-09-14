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Newcastle United out-on-loan striker Nick Woltemade has been told he will ‘have to improve significantly’ with his ruthlessness in front of goal if he wants to become a success at Juventus.

The 24-year-old made the switch to Turin looking to rebuild his reputation after a move to Newcastle last summer failed to produce the desired results.

A former Germany youth team boss who previously worked with Woltemade offered an encouraging assessment of his prospects at his new home.

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His new team-mate, Tottenham Hotspur loanee Guglielmo Vicario, has also backed the German to make a significant impact, like Zlatan Ibrahimovic did in Serie A.

Woltemade himself has recently expressed confidence that he can thrive under Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti.

The striker made his Juventus debut against AC Milan, coming off the bench in a 1-1 draw.

He was again introduced from the bench on Sunday against Sassuolo, although the occasion ended in disappointment as the Bianconeri slipped to a 3-2 defeat in Serie A.

Loanee On loan from Kamil Grabara Wolfsburg Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham Hotspur Nick Woltemade Newcastle United Pape Matar Sarr Tottenham Hotspur Juventus loan stars

Italian journalist Giuseppe Giannone pointed to a glaring opportunity Woltemade squandered and insisted that the striker must become considerably more clinical in front of goal if he is to establish himself as an important figure in Turin.

Giannone wrote on Italian outlet Tutto Juve, providing his assessment of Woltemade’s performance against Sassuolo: “The German striker, however, still had time to miss a huge opportunity last night, heading a not-so-impossible ball into the net following a corner.

“Woltemade will also have to improve significantly in terms of his ruthlessness in front of goal if he wants to become an important player for Juve.”

A former Juventus forward has already warned Woltemade of the need to score more goals, having failed to do just that at Newcastle.

The Serie A giants now have a Europa League opener to prepare for in midweek, although it remains unclear whether Woltemade will be handed his first start, given that he is still working his way into life at the club.

There is no option to buy in the loan agreement for Woltemade.

However, there have been indications that Juventus and Newcastle held informal discussions over the possibility of making Woltemade’s move to Turin permanent if he does impress.